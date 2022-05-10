National Nurses Week 2022: Freebies and deals offered by restaurants, brands

National Nurses Week, a time to honor the specialized knowledge, critical thinking skills and compassion of America’s nurses, is being celebrated by several restaurant chains and brands nationwide.

The week-long celebration begins on May 6, which is National Nurses Day, and runs through May 12 — Florence Nightingale’s birthday. Nightingale was a 19th-century nurse credited with being the founder of modern nursing.

Some deals and freebies being offered for medical professionals are throughout the year, and others are being offered this week:

Adidas

Nurses, other medical professionals and first responders can receive 30% off in-store and on the Adidas website, as well as 20% off at factory outlet stores when they verify their profession via ID.me.

Amazon

Amazon is offering a selection of four medical drama books available for free on Prime Reading to "honor nurses and their hard work and heroism."

Crocs

Crocs is hosting a giveaway that runs through 12 p.m. ET on May 12. The company teamed up with FIGS Scrubs, and the lucky winners will be randomly selected to receive a pair of free scrubs and classic clogs. Crocs has donated nearly 1 million free pairs of shoes since the spring of 2020 to healthcare workers, the company said.

Lululemon

Nurses, as well as other medical professionals and military members, can get 15% off their purchase when they verify their profession online.

Mrs. Fields

The sweets company is offering a collection of cookie gift baskets for delivery in honor of National Nurses Week, some of which are 20% to 25% off.

Nike

All first responders and medical professionals, including nurses, doctors, technicians, medical researchers, EMTs, firefighters and law enforcement, can get a 10% discount on Nike.com and in the Nike App when they verify their profession with SheerID to get a one-time promo code.

Outback Steakhouse

The restaurant chain celebrates all nurses, doctors, medical staff, as well as military veterans, service members, police, firefighters and other first responders throughout the year. Customers can show medical, state, or federal service ID and get 10% off their check.

Potbelly

Potbelly Sandwich Shop is offering nurses a free cookie or regular-sized soft drink when they order any entrée all week through May 12. All nurses have to do is show their work ID or badge to the cashier, the company said.

Sonny’s BBQ

The barbecue restaurant chain is honoring nurses with a free pork sandwich, sidekick, and soft drink through May 12. Nurses just need to pre-verify their nurse status here to receive a free coupon code.

Texas de Brazil

Nurses, as well as service members, EMS and teachers, can receive 15% off their bill on dine-in dinner and lunch prices with a valid badge or ID.

