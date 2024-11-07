Navy Pier shooting: Images released of gunman wanted in double murder

article

Chicago police released three photos of a man wanted for gunning down two former co-workers Tuesday on Navy Pier.

A CPD community alert described the suspect as a Black man who is 6-foot-2, 230 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The suspect has been on the run since the shooting happened around 1:17 p.m. Tuesday.

Around 1:30 p.m., first responders swarmed Navy Pier after police said an ex-employee of a subcontractor opened fire on his former co-workers after gaining access through a loading dock near Sable Hotel.

People were asked to shelter in place while the pier went on lockdown.

Police were still looking for the gunman Thursday.

The employees who were killed worked for Levy Restaurants, a hospitality and catering company.

In a statement, the company referred to them as "family members."

"We’re absolutely devastated. Our hearts break for their families and loved ones, whose lives are forever changed," the statement said.

Levy Restaurants is a partner of Navy Pier, offering food and beverage services for events and venues.

Police said they believe this was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8261. You can also submit an anonymous tip to CPDTIP.com and use reference #JH496538.