Navy Pier shooting: Manhunt continues for ex-employee who fatally shot two in targeted attack

The Brief Police are searching for a former subcontractor employee suspected of fatally shooting two co-workers at Navy Pier on Tuesday afternoon. The victims, identified as employees of Levy Restaurants, were shot near the loading dock entrance by Sable Hotel; one victim was 51-year-old Lamont Johnson. Navy Pier was placed on lockdown following the shooting, and authorities believe the attack was an isolated incident.



The search is still on for the suspect who fatally shot two people Tuesday afternoon at Navy Pier.

The Cook County Medical Examiner has identified one of two victims as 51-year-old Lamont Johnson. His co-worker, who was also killed, was 47-years-old. His name has not yet been released.

Around 1:30 p.m., first responders swarmed Navy Pier after police said an ex-employee of a subcontractor opened fire on his former co-workers after gaining access through a loading dock near Sable Hotel.

People were asked to shelter in place while the pier went on lockdown.

Police were still looking for the gunman on Wednesday.

"Right now it’s very early on in the investigation, so our detectives are continuing to look into, and they've especially done great work already in trying to take this individual into custody," said Antoinette Ursitti, Chief of Detectives with the Chicago Police Department.

"But we are going to have to take this person into custody and continue that investigation to provide additional details," she added.

The employees who were killed worked for Levy Restaurants, a hospitality and catering company.

In a statement, the company referred to them as "family members."

"We’re absolutely devastated. Our hearts break for their families and loved ones, whose lives are forever changed," the statement said.

Levy Restaurants is a partner of Navy Pier, offering food and beverage services for events and venues here.

Police do believe this was an isolated incident.