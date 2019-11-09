Navy recruit's mother wants 2nd autopsy after training death

The mother of a Navy recruit who died after a boot camp run at an Illinois base earlier this year said she will seek another autopsy after a blood disorder was revealed to have played a role in her daughter's death.

Kenya Evans told the Chicago Tribune on Tuesday that the Navy discovered that her daughter, Kierra Evans, possessed the sickle cell trait during a medical test.

Most who have it do not experience symptoms of sickle cell disease - a potentially fatal condition that causes blood cells to deform and clog blood vessels - but the symptoms can emerge during rigorous exercise.

Lake County coroner records show the Alabama native was running Feb. 22 during a timed training at the Naval Station Great Lakes in Chicago when she vomited and collapsed.