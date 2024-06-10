Man fatally shot on Near West Side: police
CHICAGO - A man was found fatally shot on Chicago's Near West Side Monday morning.
Police responded to the 1400 block of South Morgan Street for reports of a person shot just after 4 a.m.
A 44-year-old man was found on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and was pronounced dead on scene.
Following a preliminary investigation, police said the victim was shot by an offender driving a dark sedan.
No arrests have been reported. Area Three detectives are investigating.