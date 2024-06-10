Expand / Collapse search

Man fatally shot on Near West Side: police

By Maggie Duly
Published  June 10, 2024 6:49am CDT
University Village
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A man was found fatally shot on Chicago's Near West Side Monday morning. 

Police responded to the 1400 block of South Morgan Street for reports of a person shot just after 4 a.m. 

A 44-year-old man was found on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and was pronounced dead on scene. 

Following a preliminary investigation, police said the victim was shot by an offender driving a dark sedan. 

No arrests have been reported. Area Three detectives are investigating. 