Little Italy shootout leaves 1 dead, another critically wounded

A man was killed and another was critically wounded during a shootout Tuesday night in Chicago's Little Italy neighborhood.

Occupants of two cars, a dark SUV and a red sedan, got out of their vehicles and started shooting at each other around 10:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Union Avenue, according to police.

A man was shot in the face and taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet identified him.

A 19-year-old from the SUV was also shot in the chest, police said. He was dropped off at Rush University Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.

Police said no one has been arrested in connection with the shootout. Area Three detectives are investigating.