Chicago crime: 2 fatally shot, 1 hurt on Near West Side, police say

Three people were shot, two fatally, on Chicago’s Near West Side early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened in the 2300 block of W. Roosevelt Road, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

The three victims were standing on the sidewalk when a black SUV pulled up and three armed male offenders got out of the car and began shooting.

All three victims were shot.

The gunmen then got back into the SUV and fled the scene. Paramedics arrived to treat the victims:

A 25-year-old man was shot in the ankle and taken to Rush Hospital in good condition.

A 24-year-old man was shot multiple times and died at Stroger Hospital.

A 23-year-old woman was shot twice in the chest and once in the abdomen. She died at Stroger Hospital.

Area detectives are investigating the shooting.

What we don't know:

No one is in custody in connection with the shooting.

Authorities did not identify the victims.