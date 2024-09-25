16-year-old boy dropped off at Chicago hospital after being shot on Near West Side

A 16-year-old boy was dropped off at a Chicago hospital after being shot on the Near West Side Wednesday morning.

Around 2:45 a.m., the teen was walking on the sidewalk in the 1900 block of West Ogden when someone fired shots, police said.

He was dropped off at Stroger Hospital with gunshot wounds to his torso and was listed in fair condition.

No suspects are in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.