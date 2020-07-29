Nearly 1,400 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Illinois

article

Illinois health officials on Wednesday announced another 1,393 new cases of COVID-19 and 18 more deaths from the virus.

The announcement continues a week-long upward trajectory in statewide cases.

There are now more than 175,000 cases, although the vast majority have recovered, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The state’s death toll is 7,462.

Illinois’ positivity rate remains the same as Tuesday at 3.8%, which is about a percentage point higher than it was last week.

As of Tuesday night, 1,491 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19, the health department said. Of those, 355 patients were in the ICU and 152 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.