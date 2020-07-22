Expand / Collapse search

Nearly 1,600 new COVID-19 cases, 23 deaths confirmed in Illinois

CHICAGO - Illinois saw a rise in COVID-19 cases Wednesday as health officials announced 1,598 new cases and 23 additional deaths.

The new cases continue a nearly week-long trend of 1,000-plus daily cases.

The state’s positive rate also inched up to 3.2%, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

There are now 165,301 cases and 7,347 deaths tied to COVID-19 statewide, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 39,633 specimens for a total of 2,348,487.

As of Tuesday night, 1,456 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.  Of those, 337 patients were in the ICU and 132 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Of the newly reported deaths, 12 of them were in Cook County, the health department said.

Deaths by county include:

  • Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 3 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 female 90s
  • DeKalb County: 1 female 90s
  • DuPage County: 1 female 50s
  • Kane County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s
  • Knox County: 1 female 70s
  • Lake County: 1 female 70s
  • McHenry County: 1 male 50s
  • Montgomery County: 1 female 100+
  • St. Clair County: 1 female 70s
  • Winnebago County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s