Nearly 1,600 new COVID-19 cases, 23 deaths confirmed in Illinois

article

Illinois saw a rise in COVID-19 cases Wednesday as health officials announced 1,598 new cases and 23 additional deaths.

The new cases continue a nearly week-long trend of 1,000-plus daily cases.

The state’s positive rate also inched up to 3.2%, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

There are now 165,301 cases and 7,347 deaths tied to COVID-19 statewide, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 39,633 specimens for a total of 2,348,487.

As of Tuesday night, 1,456 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 337 patients were in the ICU and 132 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Advertisement

Of the newly reported deaths, 12 of them were in Cook County, the health department said.

Deaths by county include: