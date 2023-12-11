Nearly $47 million in unclaimed money returned to residents by state treasurer

Nearly $47 million was returned in missing money during November by the Illinois State Treasurer's Office.

It's all part of the state's I-CASH program, which helps safeguard unclaimed property such as safe deposit boxes, unpaid life insurance benefits, and more.

"Returning missing money is even more special during the holiday season," Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs said in a statement. "Putting money into people’s hands will help them during the holidays and make the season a little brighter."

The $47 million consists of more than $45.9 million in cash and interest and more than $1 million in stock value, according to the state treasurer's office. Nearly 82,000 claims were paid last month.

With the I-CASH program, more than 300,000 claims are paid each year, according to the state treasurer's office.

To check and see if you're missing unclaimed money, or to learn more about the program, follow this link.