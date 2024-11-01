Expand / Collapse search

Need to ditch Halloween pumpkins? Here's where to smash, compost them in Chicago

By Cody King
Published  November 1, 2024 8:08pm CDT
CHICAGO - Halloween has ended, and it's time to dispose of leftover pumpkins. But what’s the best way to do so in the Chicago area?

The City of Chicago will host its annual "Pumpkin Smash" on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at several locations citywide.

Residents can take their pumpkins to one of these sites, shared below, to smash them for composting instead of adding to landfills.

Here are the Pumpkin Smash locations:

  • Plant Chicago 4459 S Marshfield Ave
  • Chicago Fire Station 70 – 6040 N Clark St
  • Morton School of Excellence 431 N Troy St
  • Disney II Magnet School 3815 N Kedvale Ave
  • Lake View High School 4015 N Ashland Ave
  • Comer Crops Youth Farm 7230 S South Chicago Ave
  • Carl Von Linné Elementary School 3221 N Sacramento Ave
  • Chicago High School for Agricultural Sciences 3857 W 111th St

City officials advise removing all candles, decorations, and paint before bringing pumpkins. Once smashed, they’ll be taken to a local composting facility.

Composting pumpkins helps build healthy soil and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, according to officials.

To learn more, or to find even more compost locations throughout Chicagoland, follow this link.

The Source

  • The information in this story was provided by the City of Chicago.