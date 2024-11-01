Need to ditch Halloween pumpkins? Here's where to smash, compost them in Chicago

Halloween has ended, and it's time to dispose of leftover pumpkins. But what’s the best way to do so in the Chicago area?

The City of Chicago will host its annual "Pumpkin Smash" on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at several locations citywide.

Residents can take their pumpkins to one of these sites, shared below, to smash them for composting instead of adding to landfills.

Here are the Pumpkin Smash locations:

Plant Chicago – 4459 S Marshfield Ave

Chicago Fire Station 70 – 6040 N Clark St

Morton School of Excellence – 431 N Troy St

Disney II Magnet School – 3815 N Kedvale Ave

Lake View High School – 4015 N Ashland Ave

Comer Crops Youth Farm – 7230 S South Chicago Ave

Carl Von Linné Elementary School – 3221 N Sacramento Ave

Chicago High School for Agricultural Sciences – 3857 W 111th St

City officials advise removing all candles, decorations, and paint before bringing pumpkins. Once smashed, they’ll be taken to a local composting facility.

Composting pumpkins helps build healthy soil and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, according to officials.

To learn more, or to find even more compost locations throughout Chicagoland, follow this link.