Neighborhood post office accused of discrimination in Pilsen

25th Ward Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez is speaking out Monday after allegations of discrimination surfaced last week at the neighborhood post-office in Pilsen.

Community members expressed disbelief that a post-office named after Latino-American civil rights activist Cesar Chavez and serves a predominately Spanish-speaking community, doesn't employ staffers who can communicate with customers.

Pastor Lozano and other community activists are demanding changes after a bilingual customer's social media post went viral, a post that explained what happened when she tried to intervene on behalf of a fellow customer who was having difficulty communicating with the window clerk.

Gonzalez contends the worker was rude with several non-English speaking customers that day.

Tim Norman from USPS came to the post office to apologize Monday and to report the incident is being investigated. He also looked unsuccessfully for translation-friendly signage, which he said, should have been on display.

“It is really unacceptable, someone who could help them,” said State Rep. Theresa Mah, 2nd District.

Congressman Chuy Garcia, who's district includes Pilsen, chimed in as well. He sent a letter to the postal service Monday asking for an investigation into this "alleged act of discrimination.”