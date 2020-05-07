Neiman Marcus files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

article

Neiman Marcus has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, sounding an ominous note for department stores during the coronavirus pandemic.

The debt-laden Dallas-based company had to temporarily shut all 43 of its Neiman Marcus locations and its two Bergdorf Goodman stores in New York.

According to a press release from the company, the move will allow Neiman Marcus to substantially reduce its debt load and interest payments while “supporting continued operations during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.”

“Prior to COVID-19, Neiman Marcus Group was making solid progress on our journey to long-term profitable and sustainable growth,” Geoffroy van Raemdonck, Neiman Marcus Chairman and CEO, said in a press release. “However, like most businesses today, we are facing unprecedented disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has placed inexorable pressure on our business.”

The press release notes that the company’s creditors have committed to fulfill $675 million in DIP (debtor-in-possession) financing during the proceedings, and that creditors have also committed to fulfilling a $750 million exit financing package “that would fully refinance the DIP financing and provide additional liquidity for the business.”

The retail sector has struggled immensely amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with social distancing guidelines and lockdown orders barring many non-essential stores from operating across the country.

The move comes days after reports that the Lord and Taylor chain was expected to liquidate upon reopening.

Clothing company J Crew also has announced it was entering bankruptcy protection.

The Assoicated Press contributed to this report.