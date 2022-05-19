Netflix's 'A Perfect Pairing' brings romance to the vineyard

Victoria Justice heads down under for her new Netflix romantic comedy "A Perfect Pairing" – playing a driven career woman who finds love at an Australian vineyard.

Justice stars alongside actor Adam Demos in the film – and the pair spoke with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton about wine knowledge…and just how much people REALLY know about what they’re tasting and smelling in a glass of wine.

"I don’t know much about wine," Justice said, "When I buy wine, I buy it based on what label is the coolest."

Demos added that is should all come down to one thing: whether you like the wine or not.

"My advice would be ‘don’t act like you know what you’re talking about.’ Just enjoy it or don’t. It’s annoying when people start talking about it. When it tastes good: happy days. That’s all we’re here for."

"A Perfect Pairing" is streaming now on Netflix.