Nevae Fleming: Chicago police looking for missing 14-year-old girl

Chicago police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl last seen in Roseland.

Nevae "Nae Nae" Fleming was seen in the area of 108th and Prairie on Saturday, January 14. She was wearing a waist-length, navy blue Hollister jacket, black jogging pants, and black bubble slides. She normally wears a long bar earring on her right ear and has a nose piercing. Her hair is red and shoulder length.

Fleming is from County Club Hills and may be there.