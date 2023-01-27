New 211 help line launched for Chicago and suburban Cook County residents

Residents in Chicago and suburban Cook County will now have a free resource available to help them with their essential everyday needs.

The 211 hotline is a service that is available 24/7. I was unveiled by Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other local leaders during a Friday news conference.

"The 211 system can connect residents to these navigators and a wide variety of Chicago recovery plan resources as well as many other resources in the city and the county," Lightfoot said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

It connects people with essential health and social support and information during times of non-emergency crisis. Some of those resource categories include:

Food

Housing

Utility assistance

Child care

Disability services

Senior services

Education

Employment

Health Care

Immigration

Legal assistance

Substance use

Tax preparation

Transportation

Veteran services

Youth programs

Just dial 2-1-1 to talk with a local resource navigator. Text your zipcode to 898211 to connect over text message or chat online with a resource navigator on their website.

The help line is available right now for all residents.