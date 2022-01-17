New area code coming to Illinois 708 area code region

The Illinois Commerce Commission has approved the implementation of a new area code in parts of Will and Cook counties.

Starting on Jan. 21, customers in the 708 area code overlay region could be assigned a number in the new 464 area code when they request an additional line or new service.

The new area code will co-exist everywhere in the region with the 708 area code, authorities said.

The 708 area code serves most of western and southern Cook County and eastern and southern Will County, including cities and communities such as Alsip, Beecher, Bellwood, Berwyn, Blue Island, Bridgeview, Broadview, Burbank, Calumet City, Chicago Heights, Chicago Ridge, Country Club Hills, Crest Hill, Crete, Dolton, Elmwood Park, Evergreen Park, Flossmoor, Forest Park, Glenwood, Harvey, Harwood Heights, Hazel Crest, Hickory Hills, Homewood, Justice, La Grange, Lansing, Lyons, Markham, Matteson, Maywood, Melrose Park, Midlothian, Mokena, Norridge, Northlake, Oak Forest, Oak Lawn, Oak Park, Orland Park, Palos Hills, Palos Park, Park Forest, Richton Park, River Forest, River Grove, Riverdale, South Holland, Steger, Tinley Park, Westchester, Western Springs and Worth.

The ICC provided additional facts about the new 464 area code:

Telephone numbers, including current area code, will not change.

The price of a call, coverage area, or other rates and services will not change due to the overlay.

What is a local call now will remain a local call.

Customers in the overlay region will continue to dial 1+10 digits for local calls within and between the overlay area codes, and 1+10 digits for long distance calls.

Customers can still dial just three digits to reach 911, as well as 211, 311, 411, 511, 611, 711 or 811 if those are currently available in their community.

