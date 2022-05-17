New athletic field coming to Little Village school this fall
CHICAGO - Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot helped break ground Tuesday on a new athletic field at Farragut Academy in Little Village.
She was joined by leaders from the city, state, community and Chicago Public Schools.
The field will feature a new turf soccer field and basketball court.
The project is a part of a more than $16-million investment.
It's set to be completed by this fall.