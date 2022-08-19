New bodycam video shows Indiana officers arriving on scene of house explosion

Expand / Collapse search

EVANSVILLE, Ill. - We're getting a better look at just how destructive an explosion in Evansville, Indiana was earlier this month.

New body camera footage was released Friday by the Evansville Police Department showing officers arriving at the scene.

The video shows debris all over the neighborhood, as first responders search for any victims.

Three people were killed.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.