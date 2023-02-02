New campus for Chicago kids comes to North Austin

A brand-new campus for sports, wellness and education has arrived in the North Austin neighborhood.

Dignitaries cut the ribbon for the sparkling, 10-acre "North Austin Center" on what's now the largest indoor turf field in Chicago.

It's a professional-level facility with 15 fields and courts that'll host year-round camps, leagues and tournaments. It will also serve as an after-school activity location to serve hundreds of Chicago Public Schools kids year-round.

Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton was among the leaders speaking at Thursday’s event. She highlighted the importance of investing in community resources.

"We all want healthier, safer communities for ourselves and the next generations. And we must uplift the voices, that not only make North Austin so special and vibrant but how much more this community can achieve," she said.

The North Austin Center is a nonprofit campus and any revenue from programs will go straight back into the facility.

The goal is to make it accessible for everyone regardless of income, and even offer scholarships.