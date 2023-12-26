New changes at Bally's temporary casino at Medinah Temple: 24/7 operations, parking and shuttle services

Bally's Chicago Casino is expanding its hours of operation starting Wednesday.

Beginning at 8 a.m., the casino will remain open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

"Opening our doors 24/7 is clearly an important step as we continue to increase our visitation.", said Mark Wong, Vice President and General Manager of Bally’s Chicago Casino. "For November we were the second most visited casino in the state, and we saw our highest guest admissions to date. This is a progression towards attaining the goals we set out to achieve and gives us similar hours to other local casino properties."

Now that the hours of operation have been extended, Bally Rewards cardholders will have access to free or discounted parking at R.O.W. Garage, located at 50 E. Ohio St. Cardholders can present their parking ticket for validation upon leaving the casino, officials said.

In addition to parking services, Bally's Casino is also offering dedicated shuttle routes at select locations in the city. Currently, the casino offers hourly shuttle services to the casino for customers coming from the areas near Wentworth and 28th Street and Wentworth and Archer — which is near the Chinatown Library.

The casino plans to expand shuttle services to other areas of Chicago.

The casino Wabash Cafe, which offers quick-serve meals, will also expand its service to 24 hours a day. Kitchen 888, Medinah Bistro and Circle Bar will maintain their current hours of operation.

The casino offers three levels of gaming with nearly 800 slot machines, 56 table games and dining options.

For more information on Bally’s Chicago Casino, please visit BallysChicago.com.