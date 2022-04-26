New Chicago bakery employs adults with intellectual, developmental disabilities

A new North Side Chicago bakery has a rather sweet mission.

On Tuesday, the Misericordia's Hearts & Flour Bakery and Café was celebrating its grand opening in Ravenswood.

The shop employs adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities who work alongside other employees.

One mother was very proud to see her adult son on his first day at work.

"It's what every adult wants, right? You want to be treated as an adult. You want to have a job, you want to make friends, want to make money, of course, but it's being treated as an equal," said Ayana Geiger.

The bakery on Ravenswood, north of Peterson is open for breakfast and lunch seven days a week.