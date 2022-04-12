New Chicago Bears QB Trevor Siemian's vehicle stolen at Beverly Country Club: report

It is the welcome to the Windy City that no one would ever want.

The Chicago Bears new quarterback Trevor Siemian had his car stolen before the season has even begun.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The Chicago City Wire confirms that Siemian's new Dodge SRT was stolen while it was parked at the Beverly Country Club. It was one of two cars stolen from the club.

Siemian was signed by the Bears in March as a backup quarterback to Justin Fields.

Siemian has appeared in 33 games and started 29 while throwing for 6,843 yards, 41 touchdowns and 27 interceptions for the Denver Broncos (2015-17), New York Jets (2019) and New Orleans Saints (2020-21). He starred at Northwestern before getting drafted by Denver in the seventh round in 2015.

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 21: Trevor Siemian #15 of the New Orleans Saints walks off the field after the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 21, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Get Expand

Fields is coming off a shaky rookie season after Chicago traded up to draft him with the No. 11 overall pick. The Bears also have Super Bowl 52 MVP Nick Foles on their roster.

The Bears decided to make big changes after going 6-11 and missing the playoffs for the ninth time in 11 years. They hired general manager Ryan Poles to replace Ryan Pace and Matt Eberflus to take over for Matt Nagy. Chicago also traded star pass rusher Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Advertisement

Associated Press contributed to this report.