New Chicago motorcycle ordinance cracks down on loud, reckless riders

A new Chicago ordinance that aims to crack down on loud and reckless motorcycle riders goes into effect on Monday.

The ordinance allows Chicago Police to impound vehicles that are drifting on public roads and traveling with covered license plates.

A video shot last year shows one of the incidents that inspired the ordinance.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

Hundreds of bikers were seen on East Wacker Drive in the Loop.

Advertisement

It also provides more resources for Chicago police to conduct drag racing enforcements.