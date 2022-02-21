New Chicago study focuses on mental health of young men of color

With Chicago violence at a fever pitch, a new study looked at the mental health of young men of color.

The study, conducted in part by Anne and Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, is trying to make health care better for everyone.

The study recruited young African American and Hispanic men to conduct their own research, among their peers, to determine what was impacting their mental health the most. They found systematic inequity and the normalization of trauma were the leading factors to a worsening mental state.

"Our mental health system is really based on focusing on one kid at a time. I think it's really important to learn from this research that we need to think about programs that live and exist in the community and meet people where they are," said Dr. John Walkup, with Lurie Children's Hospital.

The young men who took part in the research recommended turning abandoned buildings into mental health centers, with a focus on socializing with their peers and offering classes on how to cope with trauma.