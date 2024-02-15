New Chick-fil-A restaurant coming to Pullman neighborhood

article

A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is slated to open in the Pullman neighborhood and it's bringing 125 new jobs.

The City of Chicago Plan Commission approved the restaurant's development on Thursday.

Officials say the 5,196-square-foot restaurant will be located on a six-acre parcel south of 111th Street, off of the Bishop Ford Expressway.

Construction will begin in the spring and should be completed in the fall of 2024. No official date has been announced yet for the restaurant's grand opening.

The restaurant will bring 125 new jobs and will include a drive-thru, along with dine-in and carry-out options for customers.

An additional 145 jobs will also be created to construct the new building, according to officials.

"Chick-fil-A will be an exciting and welcome addition to our community, one that demonstrates what can be accomplished when businesses, organizations and residents share a real commitment to a strong, sustainable future," said Rev. Meeks.

The restaurant will be developed by the nonprofit organization Chicago Neighborhood Initiatives (CNI), Reverend James Meeks and the Hope Center Foundation.