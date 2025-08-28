New drive-thru-focused Chick-fil-A coming to Chicago suburb soon

The Brief A new Chick-fil-A will open Sept. 4 in south Naperville, creating about 90 jobs. The restaurant at 3320 S. Illinois Route 59 will feature a drive-thru-focused design with carry-out, delivery and patio seating. To celebrate, guests in cow-themed attire on opening day can receive a free entrée or kid’s meal.



A new Chick-fil-A restaurant will open next week in a Chicago suburb with a special focus on drive-thru and carry-out orders.

New Chick-fil-A comes to Chicago area

What we know:

The restaurant will open on Sept. 4 at 3320 S. Illinois Route 59 in Naperville. To celebrate opening day, guests who wear cow-themed attire can get one free entrée or kid's meal.

The restaurant's normal hours will be Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Customers can order drive-thru, carry-out and third-party delivery. The restaurant also offers outdoor patio seating.

The new location will be operated by Mark Cabrera, who also owns Chick-fil-A Fox Valley Center.

What they're saying:

"Some of the most rewarding parts of my journey have come from watching Team Members at our first restaurant grow into confident leaders, including several who now own their own Chick-fil-A restaurants across the Midwest region," Cabrera said in a statement.