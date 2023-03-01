New Cook County program helps veterans with home repair work

A new program in Cook County is looking to help veterans keep up with repair work to their homes.

The $1.5 million initiative will look to fund at least 30 veteran home projects over the course of two years.

This will include both indoor and outdoor repair work which will be free to veteran homeowners in the county or caretakers who provide housing to a veteran.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Low-income veterans will be prioritized.

Applications for the program close on May 1.

You can learn more on the Cook County website.

