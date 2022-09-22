New Cook County property tax incentive aims to attract grocery stores in food deserts

Cook County is addressing the issue of food deserts with a new proposal.

Illinois law defines a food desert as an area lacking a place to buy fresh fruit, vegetables and other healthy foods.

Members of the Cook County Board are proposing a tax incentive program, which is designed to attract more grocery stores to underserved areas — including suburban Cook County.

Cook County Commissioner Donna Miller says the proposal will be up for a vote next month.