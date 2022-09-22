Expand / Collapse search

New Cook County property tax incentive aims to attract grocery stores in food deserts

By FOX 32 News
Cook County
Cook County is addressing the issue of food deserts. A new county-wide property tax incentive program is being proposed to attract more grocery retailers.

CHICAGO - Cook County is addressing the issue of food deserts with a new proposal. 

Illinois law defines a food desert as an area lacking a place to buy fresh fruit, vegetables and other healthy foods.

Members of the Cook County Board are proposing a tax incentive program, which is designed to attract more grocery stores to underserved areas — including suburban Cook County.

Cook County Commissioner Donna Miller says the proposal will be up for a vote next month.