New Cook County Public Defender is chosen

The director of the Illinois Justice Project has been chosen to replace outgoing Cook County Public Defender Amy Campanelli.

Sharone Mitchell Jr. has worked at the Illinois Justice Project since 2016 and was previously a trial attorney with the public defender’s office, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

The County Board will have a special meeting Friday morning to appoint Mitchell.

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx congratulated his appointment.

"While our roles may appear adversarial by design, we share a commitment to fight for justice and fair outcomes," Foxx said in a statement.

Foxx wished Campanelli "the best of luck in her next endeavor."