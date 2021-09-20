New COVID testing, vaccination rules take effect Monday for CPS student-athletes

A COVID-19 vaccination and testing requirement will take effect Monday in Chicago public high schools.

The rules are regarding student-athletes.

According to district policy, student athletes must submit a copy of their COVID vaccination card to their school nurse to be eligible to play.

Students can also provide parental consent to weekly testing.

Similar requirements will take effect at all CPS elementary schools on Oct. 4.

More than 5,400 people were exposed to COVID-19 at Chicago Public Schools in just the first two weeks of school.

As of Sept. 16, 245 people across the district have tested positive for the virus.