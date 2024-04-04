New details emerge in lawsuit against suburban park district over lifeguard's alleged indecent exposure

New details were released Thursday about a lawsuit filed against the Glenview Park District for employing a lifeguard who allegedly exposed himself to kids.

The former lifeguard is accused of exposing himself twice in the month of January while working at the Indoor Aquatic Center at the park district.

Zachary Cortes, 24, was arrested in January following the second complaint that he revealed his private parts to a minor. That family is now suing the park district, saying they knowingly employed Cortes after that first complaint 14 days earlier.

The family who filed the suit says their 8-year-old daughter was in the crowded indoor pool on Jan. 20, going down the slide where Cortes was working as a lifeguard when it happened.

The alleged victim's mom spoke with us anonymously about the conversation she had with her daughter.

"She said to me, ‘Mommy, I’m so sorry. I know I shouldn't have scratched his leg like that, but I really thought I could trust him because every time, because he was so nice to me. And every time I went down the slide, he would say, 'Yay! Good job!’ and he kept cheering for me and being so nice to me.' And as a parent, to hear that he actually groomed her, not only sexually exploited her, but groomed her in broad daylight while he was working as an employee of the park district, is reckless and inexcusable," said the mother of the victim.

A spokesperson for the park district said in part,

"The Park District is aware of the allegations against Mr. Cortes, was involved in calling the police on Jan. 20, and has been and will continue cooperating with the Glenview Police Department's investigation."

The statement also said the park district performs criminal background checks on all employees.

The mother we spoke to says she is filing suit because she doesn't want this to happen to anyone else.