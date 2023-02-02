Haley Mansion fire: New details released after fire damages historic venue

New details were released about a fire that erupted at The Patrick Haley Mansion in Joliet Wednesday.

At about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Joliet Fire responded to the Haley Mansion at 17 S. Center St. for reports of a fire.

When fire crews arrived, they discovered heavy smoke coming from the roof area.

Crews vented the roof and found heavy fire in the attic, Joliet Fire said.

Crews then entered the second floor to open the ceiling to attack the fire. The fire was under control within 40 minutes.

Officials remained on scene until 8:30 p.m.

Joliet Fire said Haley Mansion employees were working in the building at the time of the fire preparing for an event that was supposed to take place at the venue that evening.

All employees were able to exit the venue and no injuries were reported.

The venue suffered heavy damage to the third floor and the attic, while the first and second floors suffered water damage, Joliet Fire said.

The kitchen and banquet hall sustained no damage.

According to officials, the estimated loss to the building is $1.25 million without revenue loss.

The owners of the venue say it will be closed for several weeks, but they will make the repairs needed.

The cause of the fire is determined to be accidental. However, the exact cause has not yet been determined.