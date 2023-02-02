Historic Haley Mansion to be closed for several weeks after fire erupts at venue

The owners of a popular wedding venue in Joliet that caught fire Wednesday say they will restore the historic Haley Mansion.

The venue is located at 17 S. Center Street.

For about 40 minutes on Wednesday, flames were shooting from the attic and third floor of the venue. It appears it was the bridal suite that suffered the most damage on the third floor.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Officials say the venue will be closed for at least several weeks, but no exact timeline has been given.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.