New details released after man stabs in-laws inside Will County home

One of the three people who were hospitalized Thursday night after suffering stab wounds at a home in south suburban Crete was released from the hospital.

Around 6:41 p.m., deputies with the Will County Sheriff's Office responded to the 2600 block of Shady Grove Court in unincorporated Crete for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found three individuals suffering from apparent stab wounds.

Deputies say a 66-year-old woman and 68-year-old man were "bleeding profusely with multiple injuries," and a 36-year-old man was also injured.

According to deputies, a gun may have been fired both inside and outside the home, but it doesn't appear anyone was struck by gunfire.

The 66-year-old woman and 68-year-old man were transported to a Chicago area hospital in critical condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

On Friday, the 66-year-old woman was released from the hospital after receiving medical treatment.

The 68-year-old man, who was stabbed over a dozen times, remains in critical condition.

The 36-year-old, who suffered multiple stab wounds, was airlifted to an area hospital and also remains in critical condition, police said.

Detectives say they were informed of a possible motive for the attack.

The 36-year-old man was allegedly angry at his mother-in-law and father-in-law (the victims) about a current divorce between him and their daughter.

He was also allegedly angry that he had to report to jail Friday to serve his sentence related to a previous arrest for domestic battery against his wife.

Police say other family members in this case are safe.

Detectives are still investigating this incident.

There is no danger to the public, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.