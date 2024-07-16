New details released in Logan Square officer-involved shooting

New details were released by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) on Tuesday in connection to an officer-involved shooting that occurred over the weekend in Logan Square.

Around 8:48 p.m. Saturday, two on-duty Chicago police officers observed a group of individuals drinking in an alley near the 3800 block of West North Avenue.

When the officers approached the group, one of the officers observed an individual flee on foot while armed with a gun, COPA said.

The officer pursued the individual on foot and gave verbal commands for the individual to drop their weapon.

At that time, the individual threw the gun, causing it to land on the ground nearby, COPA said.

The individual then reached for the gun, and one of the officers discharged their firearm, striking the individual multiple times.

The individual was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. A gun was recovered from the scene, COPA said.

Body-worn camera and third-party footage captured the initial interaction and shooting. Materials related to the incident will be available within 60 days.

If anyone has information or video footage of this incident, you are asked to contact COPA at 312-746-3609 or by visiting ChicagoCOPA.org.