New details revealed in plan to build Near South Side high school

We are learning more about the timeline of a controversial plan to build a $150 million open-enrollment school in Chicago's Near South Side neighborhood.

Chicago Public Schools is hoping to open the new high school by 2025. The proposed site is a vacant lot at 24th and State streets.

On Thursday, CPS officials held the first in a series of virtual community meetings, explaining how plans for the school will take shape over the next few months.

Now, starting in February, a committee will conduct "empathy interviews to narrow the school's academic focus."

The Illinois Board of Education will decide in June on whether to move ahead.