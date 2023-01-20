Expand / Collapse search

New details revealed in plan to build Near South Side high school

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Near South Side
FOX 32 Chicago

New details revealed in plan to build Near South Side high school

We are learning more about the timeline of a controversial plan to build a $150 million open-enrollment school in Chicago's Near South Side neighborhood.

CHICAGO - We are learning more about the timeline of a controversial plan to build a $150 million open-enrollment school in Chicago's Near South Side neighborhood.

Chicago Public Schools is hoping to open the new high school by 2025. The proposed site is a vacant lot at 24th and State streets.

On Thursday, CPS officials held the first in a series of virtual community meetings, explaining how plans for the school will take shape over the next few months.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Now, starting in February, a committee will conduct "empathy interviews to narrow the school's academic focus."

The Illinois Board of Education will decide in June on whether to move ahead.