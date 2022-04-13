New Englewood senior homes provide affordable housing

Chicago is continuing its push to provide more affordable housing.

On Wednesday, city leaders celebrated the grand opening of the Montclare JoAnn Thompson Senior Residences of Englewood. The $30-million facility is located in the 63rd block of South Green Street.

The facility features 102 one-bedroom units, numerous amenities including a beauty salon, fitness center and a free shuttle van for residents.

"Thinking about this starting in 2011 and here we are 11 years later, it can't take that long. The urgent need that we have is to make sure we expedite these kinds of opportunities in communities all over the city," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.

The facility is named after Englewood’s late alderwoman, JoAnn Thompson, who passed away in 2015.