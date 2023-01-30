New expansion unveiled at College of Lake County’s Lakeshore Campus

A major expansion was revealed Monday at College of Lake County’s lakeshore campus in Waukegan.

The college built a new student center on their lakeshore campus that will allow them to expand courses and programs.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and other officials attended the student ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The new center is connected to the existing campus and has a community center named after their first dean.

Digital media design and cybersecurity are among new programs that will be added.

The center’s construction was funded partly by the Pritzker administration’s Rebuild Illinois program.