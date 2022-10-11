New federal funds aim to improve Illinois' water infrastructure

Illinois is getting additional federal funding to improve its water infrastructure.

The "Drinking Water State Revolving Fund" and the "Clean Water State Revolving Fund" programs are both set to receive more than $148 million.

Congresswoman Lauren Underwood says the money will allow for the replacement of lead pipes.

"Communities from across the state will be able to access this essential funding to complete projects that ensure residents have access to clean, reliable drinking waster, prevent flooding, and to treat waste water to protect public health," Underwood said.

The funding will also be used to help fight against the invasion of Asian carp to Illinois waterways.