New Illinois bill would allow DACA recipients to become police officers

A bill opening the door for DACA recipients to become cops is gaining bipartisan support in Springfield

The legislation was introduced as a way to help law enforcement struggling with recruitment.

There are tens of thousands of DACA recipients living in Illinois.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

In suburban Blue Island, noncitizens can currently apply to become officers using a federal employment authorization document.

According to the Chicago Tribune, so far, the department has one recruit who is a DACA recipient and at least three other DACA applicants who are eligible to be hired.

The statewide bill now moves to the Senate for approval.