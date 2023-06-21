New Illinois bill would allow noncitizens to receive standard driver's licenses

In an effort to help immigrants, Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias is calling for "driver's licenses for all."

Giannoulias worked with the state legislature to pass a bill allowing noncitizens to receive standard driver's licenses instead of the current temporary visitor driver’s licenses.

He says the purple "TVDL" marker is like a scarlet letter.

"They know, and the officer knows that this form of ID essentially serves as an omission of being undocumented or having a temporary Visa. TVDL's have become a scarlet letter of someone's immigration status and sadly exposes them to discrimination or immigration enforcement," said Giannoulias.

More than 300,000 Illinoisans currently have a TVDL.

The House bill is awaiting the governor's signature.