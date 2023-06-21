Expand / Collapse search

New Illinois bill would allow noncitizens to receive standard driver's licenses

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - In an effort to help immigrants, Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias is calling for "driver's licenses for all."

Giannoulias worked with the state legislature to pass a bill allowing noncitizens to receive standard driver's licenses instead of the current temporary visitor driver’s licenses.

He says the purple "TVDL" marker is like a scarlet letter. 

"They know, and the officer knows that this form of ID essentially serves as an omission of being undocumented or having a temporary Visa. TVDL's have become a scarlet letter of someone's immigration status and sadly exposes them to discrimination or immigration enforcement," said Giannoulias.

More than 300,000 Illinoisans currently have a TVDL.

The House bill is awaiting the governor's signature.