New Illinois bills aim to combat carjackings, vehicle thefts

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed a collection of bills aimed to combat carjackings and vehicle thefts.

One bill targets the use of key-fob-hacking, by increasing the penalty of transmitter possession to a felony.

Another bill allocates nearly $6.5 million in law enforcement grants.

The third bill will waive fines and tickets accumulated on a stolen vehicle.

These laws will take effect on Jan. 1.