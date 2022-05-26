New Illinois bills aim to combat carjackings, vehicle thefts
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed a collection of bills aimed to combat carjackings and vehicle thefts.
One bill targets the use of key-fob-hacking, by increasing the penalty of transmitter possession to a felony.
Another bill allocates nearly $6.5 million in law enforcement grants.
The third bill will waive fines and tickets accumulated on a stolen vehicle.
These laws will take effect on Jan. 1.