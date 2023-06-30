New Illinois law allows undocumented immigrants to obtain driver's licenses

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a bill into law Friday that allows undocumented immigrants to obtain standard Illinois driver's licenses that can serve as a valid form of identification.

The new driver's licenses will replace the current Temporary Visitor Driver's License (TVDL) and will last for four years. Over 300,000 people in Illinois currently have a TVDL.

"This legislation is a significant step in eliminating the barriers to opportunity that many undocumented immigrants face," Pritzker said in a statement. "We’re ensuring every eligible individual can obtain a driver’s license, making our roads safer, decreasing stigma, and creating more equitable systems for all."

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Undocumented immigrants must still pass a driving test, have valid insurance, provide identification documents and prove Illinois residency for at least one year.

The law will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.