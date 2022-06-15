New Illinois law requires insurance, health plans to cover continuous glucose monitors

A new Illinois law now requires insurance and managed health plans to provide coverage for continuous glucose monitors.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the legislation into law Wednesday.

Continuous glucose monitors are essential devices for patients with diabetes to maintain safe blood sugar levels and prevent the need for emergency medical care.

"No one—regardless of their socioeconomic status or insurance coverage—should go without the care they require," said Pritzker. "But for too long, diabetics have had to make the impossible choice between obtaining this necessary medical equipment or putting food on the table. That is an unacceptable burden to ask diabetics to bear, and this legislation will ensure insurance companies support these essential devices and those that use them"

State officials say more than 1.3 million Illinois residents have diabetes, and that it disproportionally affects minority and low-income communities.

Additionally, CDC data shows Black, Hispanic and Native American Illinoisans are all at a higher risk of getting diabetes.

"No one should have to worry about how they will access quality healthcare or the medicine they need to be well," said Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton. "By signing this legislation, Illinois honors its promise of putting resources and policies in place that benefit the health and welfare of residents throughout the state."

Pritzker and other state officials says this new law will ensure that the most at-risk Illinoisans cannot be denied coverage that is needed to stay healthy and prevent further medical complications.