New Illinois measure creates 'trauma-responsive learning environment' for students

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a bill Thursday aimed at making education more equitable and inclusive for students.

The Whole Child bill implements recommendations for the Whole Child Task Force, creating what he calls a "trauma responsive learning environment."

The bill also implements training workshops for teachers.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Trauma turns to toxic stress, and changes a child’s life forever. So when we support the whole child, when we implement the frameworks in our schools and education system to see the signs and respond holistically and with care as outlined in the recommendations of House Bill 342, then we build the groundwork to uplift a well-educated, well-adjusted, diverse next generation," said Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton.

Under the newly approved measure, trauma-related training will be part of licensure requirements for K-12 teachers.