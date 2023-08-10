New image released of person of interest in armed robberies of Chicago mail carriers

A reward of up to $100,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspects involved in two armed robberies of Chicago mail carriers.

The robberies occurred 15 minutes apart in the afternoon of Aug. 1st in the Irving Park and Logan Square neighborhoods.

On Thursday, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service released a surveillance image of a person of interest who may be involved in the robberies.

Person of interest in armed robberies of USPS mail carriers | Provided

In one of the robberies, a mail carrier was shot.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455, and say "Law Enforcement."