Reward offered in armed robbery of USPS letter carrier in Logan Square

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is searching for the individuals responsible for robbing a mail carrier at gunpoint in Logan Square earlier this week.

On Tuesday, the USPS letter carrier was in the 1800 block of North Sawyer Avenue when the offender approached and robbed the carrier at gunpoint.

The US Postal Inspection Service is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect responsible.

You can share any tips by calling 877-876-2455.