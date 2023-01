Work has begun on a new attraction at Chicago’s Navy Pier.

The Sun-Times reports the Indoor Flyover will take over the space that previously housed the IMAX theater.

The ride uses a moving platform with six degrees of motion to simulate the feeling of flight.

The new ride will also include special effects like wind, mist, and scents.

The attraction is slated to open in spring 2024.